Car repair shops are sacred to Upper Austrians
Insurers have already reported "claims inflation" due to increased repair costs. The issue of rising costs is also familiar in Switzerland, where attempts are being made to steer customers towards garages of their choice. This is a difficult undertaking, and one that the OÖ Versicherung insurance company has already tried its hand at.
"Car insurance is becoming more and more difficult. There are more accidents, even though far more vehicles are equipped with assistance systems. The higher traffic density is having an effect here," Urs Lüthy from Zurich Insurance told a delegation from the Banking and Insurance Division of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce.
They are struggling with the sharp rise in costs for spare parts and workshops. By abolishing deductibles, the aim is to persuade customers to place the repair of damage in the hands of the insurer because, as a major customer, they would get better prices. "But it's not very attractive," Lüthy admitted.
Kathrin Kühtreiber-Leitner reports something similar. The deputy chairwoman of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce's banking and insurance division is the CEO of Oberösterreichische Versicherung: "We did it and then stopped again. Customers don't want to be told where to get their car repaired."
Cars are extremely important to Austrians: "It's more important to have comprehensive insurance than to have good accident insurance."
