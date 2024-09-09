Vorteilswelt
Insurer recognized

Car repair shops are sacred to Upper Austrians

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 14:00

Insurers have already reported "claims inflation" due to increased repair costs. The issue of rising costs is also familiar in Switzerland, where attempts are being made to steer customers towards garages of their choice. This is a difficult undertaking, and one that the OÖ Versicherung insurance company has already tried its hand at.

comment0 Kommentare

"Car insurance is becoming more and more difficult. There are more accidents, even though far more vehicles are equipped with assistance systems. The higher traffic density is having an effect here," Urs Lüthy from Zurich Insurance told a delegation from the Banking and Insurance Division of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce.

Fritz Dallmaßl, Deputy Director of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, Kathrin Kühtreiber-Leitner, Deputy Chairwoman of the Banking and Insurance Division with Urs Lüthy (Zurich Versicherung/r.). (Bild: Kneidinger Barbara)
Fritz Dallmaßl, Deputy Director of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, Kathrin Kühtreiber-Leitner, Deputy Chairwoman of the Banking and Insurance Division with Urs Lüthy (Zurich Versicherung/r.).
(Bild: Kneidinger Barbara)

They are struggling with the sharp rise in costs for spare parts and workshops. By abolishing deductibles, the aim is to persuade customers to place the repair of damage in the hands of the insurer because, as a major customer, they would get better prices. "But it's not very attractive," Lüthy admitted.

Kathrin Kühtreiber-Leitner reports something similar. The deputy chairwoman of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce's banking and insurance division is the CEO of Oberösterreichische Versicherung: "We did it and then stopped again. Customers don't want to be told where to get their car repaired."

Cars are extremely important to Austrians: "It's more important to have comprehensive insurance than to have good accident insurance."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
