Artificial intelligence moves into the single hotel

More efficient purchasing, better service planning

"Thanks to various AI technologies, we can predict hotel occupancy for several weeks in advance," he explains. What are the benefits? Greater efficiency when purchasing food and beverages, "but it also makes rostering easier and can be done on a more long-term basis," reveals Grünbart, who also relies on tech know-how when preparing offers. "However, offers are checked by our reception team before they are sent out and revised if necessary," says the tourism expert.