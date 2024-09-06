Swallowing disorders: The silent danger

Dangerous consequences of inhaled food

"In combination with a weakened immune system and bacterial colonization from the oral flora, such aspiration can be the trigger for aspiration pneumonia. This is an infection of the lungs caused by inhaling secretions from the mouth and/or stomach contents," explains Prim. Univ.-Prof. Dr. Bernhard Iglseder, Head of the University Clinic for Geriatrics, Christian Doppler Clinic, Salzburg University Hospital, in "Ärzte Krone". "However, the far more common consequence of dysphagia, which is associated with a number of complications, especially in older people, is malnutrition."