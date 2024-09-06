Autistic man aims to enter the National Council

He has been active for the Communist Party since 2017. "I hope so much that we can clear the four percent hurdle and enter the National Council. At some point, I'd like to sit there too," says Reisinger, looking forward to the election results on September 29. "I'm trying to convince people of the advantages of communism. Many people mistakenly confuse communism with a dictatorship. Affordable housing is a particular concern of mine. I wish for there to be no homeless people."