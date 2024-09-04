In care and trade
How Upper Austria should recruit more skilled workers
Beds have to remain empty in care homes, companies and the public sector are desperately looking for staff: combating the shortage of skilled workers remains one of the major (state) political challenges. A trend reversal appears to be underway in the care sector, and a new type of school is also being considered.
More than 70,000 people are currently in need of care in Upper Austria, and the number is growing. By 2040, the number will increase by 36 percent to 102,000 people in need of care, according to the (still) responsible state councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP).
Highest number of empty beds a year ago
However, skilled workers in the care sector are already comparatively scarce, and recently more and more beds in retirement and nursing homes have had to become vacant due to staff shortages. At 1,341 beds, the highest level in this respect was reached in June 2023 - since then, the situation has improved somewhat: the number of empty beds has decreased by 285 within a year.
Nursing courses well attended
Hattmannsdorfer attributes this to the "skilled worker strategy" he launched almost two years ago, which has led to an increase in nursing staff. During this time, around 200 support staff (low-threshold entry into the nursing profession without prior training) have been recruited. The number of new entrants (+36%) and graduates (+29%) of nursing courses also increased consistently.
Shortage in trades and crafts
However, the shortage of skilled workers is not only evident in the care sector. "Particularly in the crafts and trades sector", the relevant deputy federal section chairman René Schachner (Freiheitliche Wirtschaft) sees a need for action.
On Wednesday, together with the FPÖ education spokesman in the National Council, Hermann Brückl, he presented the idea of a new type of school - a trade and craft secondary school. The concept aims to inspire pupils to pursue a career in trade and commerce at an early stage. "The school should be designed in such a way that it makes graduates particularly attractive to training companies," say the two politicians.
Polytechnic included
Specifically, the five-year secondary school should include a year at the polytechnic. "After four years, students have the option of switching to further school education or completing the fifth year, which focuses on practical training," explains Brückl.
Pilot project in Wels?
The two FPÖ politicians also have a location in mind for a pilot project: "The Wels area would be ideal." They have already spoken to party colleague Mayor Andreas Rabl about this. He described the secondary school concept as a "significant boost for the city of Wels and the entire region".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.