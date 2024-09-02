Weather in Carinthia
Up to 32 degrees: summer is not over yet!
September may have begun, but summer has not (yet) admitted defeat: the last week of the vacations will bring bathing weather and plenty of sunshine.
It could be up to 31 degrees on Monday: September 2 shows its sunny side. Only in the morning and around midday will there be a few thin clouds. As the day progresses, clouds will form and individual thunderstorms may develop over the mountains, but it will mostly remain dry and sunny.
Prolonged summer
The high pressure influence will continue on Tuesday: With a light foehn wind from the southwest, it will remain exceptionally warm for the time of year. Harmless spring clouds may form from midday. Isolated thundery showers are possible along the southern border of the country. It will remain sunny and dry in the valleys and basins. Highs will reach 27 to 32 degrees.
Wednesday will also be hot like midsummer: the morning will be cloudless, from midday onwards small spring clouds may appear - and in the evening there may be isolated thundery showers, but it will remain dry in the valleys and basins. Afternoon temperatures will remain well above average at 26 and 31 degrees.
The weekend will be unsettled
Although it will still be very warm from Thursday, there may be more thundery showers - but meteorologists are still expecting 25 to 30 degrees.
Friday will be unsettled: Thundery rain showers will occur in places, with the sun shining again and again in between. Maximum daily temperatures: 23 to 27 degrees.
