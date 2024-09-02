Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Weather in Carinthia

Up to 32 degrees: summer is not over yet!

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 09:21

September may have begun, but summer has not (yet) admitted defeat: the last week of the vacations will bring bathing weather and plenty of sunshine.

comment0 Kommentare

It could be up to 31 degrees on Monday: September 2 shows its sunny side. Only in the morning and around midday will there be a few thin clouds. As the day progresses, clouds will form and individual thunderstorms may develop over the mountains, but it will mostly remain dry and sunny.

Prolonged summer
The high pressure influence will continue on Tuesday: With a light foehn wind from the southwest, it will remain exceptionally warm for the time of year. Harmless spring clouds may form from midday. Isolated thundery showers are possible along the southern border of the country. It will remain sunny and dry in the valleys and basins. Highs will reach 27 to 32 degrees.

Kärnten
stark bewölkt
15° / 29°
13 km/h
02:10 h
35 %
einzelne Regenschauer
15° / 27°
9 km/h
08:23 h
55 %
heiter
14° / 29°
9 km/h
11:23 h
45 %
heiter
14° / 29°
8 km/h
11:26 h
50 %
einzelne Regenschauer
14° / 27°
7 km/h
08:58 h
65 %
starke Regenschauer
14° / 22°
6 km/h
02:17 h
> 95 %
wolkig
14° / 23°
8 km/h
06:37 h
50 %
einzelne Regenschauer
12° / 23°
8 km/h
05:12 h
60 %
leichter Regen
12° / 17°
7 km/h
00:08 h
> 95 %
starke Regenschauer
13° / 18°
7 km/h
01:35 h
90 %
Friesach
bedeckt
15° / 28°
4 km/h
00:44 h
45 %
einzelne Regenschauer
14° / 27°
6 km/h
07:49 h
60 %
einzelne Regenschauer
14° / 29°
5 km/h
09:49 h
60 %
einzelne Regenschauer
14° / 28°
5 km/h
09:32 h
55 %
einzelne Regenschauer
14° / 27°
5 km/h
07:18 h
70 %
starke Regenschauer
15° / 21°
5 km/h
01:19 h
> 95 %
einzelne Regenschauer
14° / 23°
6 km/h
05:15 h
55 %
starke Regenschauer
14° / 20°
5 km/h
02:15 h
75 %
starker Regen
12° / 16°
7 km/h
00:09 h
> 95 %
starke Regenschauer
12° / 17°
5 km/h
01:30 h
> 95 %
Hermagor
bedeckt
17° / 30°
3 km/h
01:37 h
35 %
einzelne Regenschauer
17° / 28°
5 km/h
07:26 h
60 %
heiter
16° / 31°
4 km/h
10:38 h
50 %
heiter
16° / 30°
4 km/h
11:05 h
55 %
einzelne Regenschauer
16° / 27°
5 km/h
08:05 h
65 %
leichter Regen
16° / 23°
5 km/h
01:58 h
90 %
stark bewölkt
16° / 22°
5 km/h
05:08 h
45 %
einzelne Regenschauer
14° / 24°
5 km/h
03:22 h
60 %
Regen
13° / 18°
5 km/h
00:47 h
> 95 %
starke Regenschauer
14° / 19°
7 km/h
03:13 h
> 95 %
Klagenfurt
bedeckt
16° / 28°
5 km/h
01:20 h
45 %
einzelne Regenschauer
16° / 28°
4 km/h
08:49 h
55 %
einzelne Regenschauer
14° / 30°
4 km/h
10:01 h
55 %
heiter
14° / 29°
4 km/h
09:27 h
55 %
einzelne Regenschauer
14° / 27°
4 km/h
07:29 h
60 %
starke Regenschauer
15° / 21°
3 km/h
01:30 h
> 95 %
wolkig
14° / 24°
4 km/h
07:40 h
55 %
starke Regenschauer
14° / 20°
4 km/h
02:35 h
70 %
Regen
12° / 16°
4 km/h
00:33 h
> 95 %
starke Regenschauer
12° / 16°
5 km/h
01:16 h
> 95 %
Spittal
bedeckt
17° / 30°
5 km/h
00:30 h
40 %
einzelne Regenschauer
17° / 27°
6 km/h
07:30 h
65 %
einzelne Regenschauer
15° / 30°
5 km/h
11:15 h
55 %
heiter
16° / 30°
5 km/h
10:56 h
55 %
einzelne Regenschauer
16° / 28°
5 km/h
07:41 h
75 %
starke Regenschauer
16° / 22°
7 km/h
01:49 h
> 95 %
einzelne Regenschauer
15° / 23°
6 km/h
05:42 h
65 %
einzelne Regenschauer
14° / 23°
7 km/h
03:24 h
65 %
Regen
13° / 17°
8 km/h
00:02 h
> 95 %
starke Regenschauer
13° / 18°
8 km/h
01:49 h
> 95 %
Villach
bedeckt
15° / 30°
8 km/h
01:59 h
30 %
heiter
15° / 28°
7 km/h
08:57 h
45 %
heiter
15° / 31°
6 km/h
11:33 h
40 %
heiter
15° / 31°
6 km/h
11:06 h
45 %
einzelne Regenschauer
15° / 29°
6 km/h
09:19 h
60 %
starke Regenschauer
15° / 24°
5 km/h
02:08 h
80 %
einzelne Regenschauer
15° / 23°
4 km/h
03:38 h
55 %
einzelne Regenschauer
12° / 25°
5 km/h
06:16 h
50 %
Regen
13° / 18°
5 km/h
01:18 h
90 %
starke Regenschauer
14° / 19°
5 km/h
02:04 h
85 %
Wolfsberg
Wetterdaten:

Wednesday will also be hot like midsummer: the morning will be cloudless, from midday onwards small spring clouds may appear - and in the evening there may be isolated thundery showers, but it will remain dry in the valleys and basins. Afternoon temperatures will remain well above average at 26 and 31 degrees.

The weekend will be unsettled
Although it will still be very warm from Thursday, there may be more thundery showers - but meteorologists are still expecting 25 to 30 degrees.

Friday will be unsettled: Thundery rain showers will occur in places, with the sun shining again and again in between. Maximum daily temperatures: 23 to 27 degrees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Clara Milena Steiner
Clara Milena Steiner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf