Asylum seeker now relocated after “cash complaint”

This was confirmed to the "Krone" by the office of Christoph Luisser, the state councillor responsible for asylum. "This means we are cutting off the asylum seeker's cash. We don't want economic migrants here who are after cash. We want to make Lower Austria as unattractive as possible as a destination for asylum seekers," Luisser clarifies. According to Luisser, until the benefits-in-kind card is rolled out across the entire province in November, there will only be "the option of a benefits-in-kind card for self-catering or full-catering accommodation".