Bible quote on a poster: Church moves out against the FPÖ

Herbert Kickl did not take this criticism lying down for long. When asked by the "Krone" newspaper, he stated: "Your will be done" is a positive message full of optimism and confidence. It summarizes in three words what Article 1 of the constitution actually defines as the core task: "The law emanates from the people. Unfortunately, this taking of the needs, wishes and hopes of Austrians seriously has been increasingly lost in recent years. We want to correct this undesirable development."