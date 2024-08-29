The “Golden Girls” and their secret of eternal youth

They have been meeting for games afternoons for 18 years. Ingeborg Laußer from Rückersdorf near Nuremberg also often sits at the table. She first came to Obertraun 63 years ago. "I've come every year since then and feel like a local," says the 87-year-old over a game of cards. The atmosphere is great, the banter is going well. "I lose and Herta always wins," says Kocher, annoyed. "The stupid ones are the lucky ones," counters Edlinger.