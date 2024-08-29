The “Emmy” winner and his celebrity family

Life in California is expensive. "I pay 4,500 dollars for my apartment." One of Carinthia's most famous people, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, has become his friend. "Whenever I fancy a Wiener Schnitzerl, I go to him in Hollywood. Puck is delighted to have compatriots in the USA. I have to pay 75 dollars for a schnitzel. But there's a good chance that a Hollywood star will be sitting at the next table." The man from Glandorf spends eight hours a day making music. "I also attach great importance to fitness." He doesn't have far to go to Arnold Schwarzenegger's gym . . .