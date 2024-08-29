Vacation at home
The “Emmy” winner and his celebrity family
Film composer Adam Lukas on home leave in St. Veit. The talent must run in the family, as his parents are no strangers to the scene either!
There are numerous successful personalities in the Association for World Carinthians who work successfully in various industries all over the world. One of them, the film composer Adam Lukas, has just been on home leave in St Veit. The talented young man is known there as Lukas Obernosterer.
"We have a house right on the Glan. I spent a lot of time with the family. I also went to Längsee with school friends. I had great times there as a pupil. I was the first in my class to have a season ticket for Lake Längsee," Lukas remembers his youth.
Mother a songwriter, father a carnival jester
Lukas comes from a very prominent family of musicians. His mother Dagmar is a well-known songwriter. "My parents made folk music and performed with two friends as 'Die drei lustigen Vier'."
Even more prominent is his father, who has been appearing at the Villach carnival as "Noste" for 20 years. His real name is Manfred Obernosterer. For two decades now, "Noste" has been providing numerous jokes and laughs at the Villach Carnival.
St. Veiter works with Hans Zimmer
Adam Lukas has lived in Los Angeles since 2019. 2021 was his finest hour for the time being, when the film composer won the Emmy Award, the most coveted award in the television industry, for the documentary "Primates". His studio is in Santa Monica. "There's not even a window in there. I can often hear my heartbeat." He works together with Oscar winner Hans Zimmer ("The Lion King"), who offers him the best conditions for realizing his musical talent.
Life in California is expensive. "I pay 4,500 dollars for my apartment." One of Carinthia's most famous people, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, has become his friend. "Whenever I fancy a Wiener Schnitzerl, I go to him in Hollywood. Puck is delighted to have compatriots in the USA. I have to pay 75 dollars for a schnitzel. But there's a good chance that a Hollywood star will be sitting at the next table." The man from Glandorf spends eight hours a day making music. "I also attach great importance to fitness." He doesn't have far to go to Arnold Schwarzenegger's gym . . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.