Transfer through! BVB sends Moukoko to France

Dissatisfied with playing time

This ends months of transfer speculation surrounding the highly-rated talent, who has a contract until 2026 and has set goalscoring records for various Dortmund U-teams. The two-time international has expressed his displeasure at his lack of playing time on various occasions via his advisor. However, negotiations with Olympique Marseille and Betis Sevilla were unsuccessful. He was not part of coach Nuri Sahin's squad for the first two competitive matches.