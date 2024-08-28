Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Prison for Telegram CEO?

Judges decide on Durow’s future fate

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 14:33

Four days after his arrest, the fate of Telegram founder Pavel Durov will be decided: French investigating judges must decide by 8 p.m. (CEST) on Wednesday whether they will release the head of the messaging service or open a formal investigation against him. 

comment0 Kommentare

Russian-born Pavel Durov was arrested on Saturday evening shortly after landing at Le Bourget airport near Paris. The authorities accuse Telegram of failing to cooperate in the fight against cyber and financial crime. Under French law, Durow may be held for a maximum of 96 hours until a judge decides how to proceed.

Formal investigations are neither an indication of an offense nor do they necessarily lead to a trial. However, in such cases, judges see sufficient initial suspicion to order further investigations, which can drag on for several years. In the case of Durow, the judges must also decide whether to remand him in custody. This depends on whether they consider him to be a flight risk.

So far, the French authorities' investigations have not targeted specific individuals. Telegram is alleged to have aided and abetted crimes such as child pornography and drug trafficking. The platform has also refused to pass on information to the authorities. The French public prosecutor's office has not yet commented on possible allegations against Durow personally. Durow's lawyer did not respond to attempts to contact him.

Telegram rejects accusation
Telegram rejected the accusation of complicity in a statement following Durow's arrest. It is absurd to hold him responsible for the misuse of the platform. "Telegram complies with EU law, including the Digital Services Act (DSA)."

Among other things, the European DSA obliges online companies to take stronger action against hate and hate speech on the internet. Violations could result in penalties of up to six percent of annual global turnover. Critics accuse the messaging service of spreading unfiltered hatred, hate speech and conspiracy theories.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf