Prison for Telegram CEO?
Judges decide on Durow’s future fate
Four days after his arrest, the fate of Telegram founder Pavel Durov will be decided: French investigating judges must decide by 8 p.m. (CEST) on Wednesday whether they will release the head of the messaging service or open a formal investigation against him.
Russian-born Pavel Durov was arrested on Saturday evening shortly after landing at Le Bourget airport near Paris. The authorities accuse Telegram of failing to cooperate in the fight against cyber and financial crime. Under French law, Durow may be held for a maximum of 96 hours until a judge decides how to proceed.
Formal investigations are neither an indication of an offense nor do they necessarily lead to a trial. However, in such cases, judges see sufficient initial suspicion to order further investigations, which can drag on for several years. In the case of Durow, the judges must also decide whether to remand him in custody. This depends on whether they consider him to be a flight risk.
So far, the French authorities' investigations have not targeted specific individuals. Telegram is alleged to have aided and abetted crimes such as child pornography and drug trafficking. The platform has also refused to pass on information to the authorities. The French public prosecutor's office has not yet commented on possible allegations against Durow personally. Durow's lawyer did not respond to attempts to contact him.
Telegram rejects accusation
Telegram rejected the accusation of complicity in a statement following Durow's arrest. It is absurd to hold him responsible for the misuse of the platform. "Telegram complies with EU law, including the Digital Services Act (DSA)."
Among other things, the European DSA obliges online companies to take stronger action against hate and hate speech on the internet. Violations could result in penalties of up to six percent of annual global turnover. Critics accuse the messaging service of spreading unfiltered hatred, hate speech and conspiracy theories.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
