60 years and not a bit quiet…

The boat rental and sailing school on Nordstrand in Podersdorf am See was founded by Stephanie Labner's grandfather, Josef Peisser, in 1964. "Even back then, there was a restaurant area," says Labner. "And even back then, it was a nice meeting place for locals and guests." In the 1990s, her father Kurt took over and expanded the offer to include windsurfing. The surfing and sailing school now offers sailing, windsurfing and wingsurfing as well as boat, kayak and SUP rental. Schools are a big customer. "This year, we have noticed that the demand for school sports weeks is increasing again," says Labner, who took over the business from her father during the coronavirus crisis. When asked how many employees she has, she smiles. "It's completely different. During the school sports weeks, we are ten people. Towards the end of the season, it's just the two of us." What does she particularly like? The lake. "I have the most beautiful workplace in the world and I mostly work with people who are on vacation. What more could you want?"