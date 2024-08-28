The unheard-of things in beautiful Ausseerland

Entertainment program with depth

"Die unerhörten Dinge" is primarily intended to entertain. "Singing is an essential element. There will be no 'out of the box' music on our radio show, everything will be live." In addition to the a cappella songs written especially for this production by Felix Klengel, which are based on folk music from the Ausseerland region and yet have their very own language, there will be a request concert, witty conversations, bizarre stories and competitions. The aim is to address the audience directly and subtly sensitize them to the topic.