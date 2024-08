Car journeys with “many special conversations”

The Gnesau driving group was founded almost 15 years ago by local councillor Gerda Berger. "We offer a voluntary service for older residents of the municipality - we drive them to the shops or to medical appointments, including to other places such as Bad Kleinkirchheim," says Brigitte Ritzinger proudly, who is one of 13 drivers in the car pool. She continues: "For us drivers, it's always a wonderful time and a great enrichment - many special conversations shape you and stay in your memory for a lifetime!"