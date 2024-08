The army of Belarus: this is the great unknown

Ryhor Astapenia, Belarusian political scientist at the renowned political think tank Chatham House, does not believe that dictator Alexander Lukashenko, although a close ally of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, wants to interfere in the war. "This is a political maneuver," says Astapenia. "In view of the situation in the Kursk region, where the Ukrainian military is making gains on Russian soil, Lukashenko wants to assure Putin of his allegiance. But he will not enter the war."