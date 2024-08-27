Vorteilswelt
Heart examination

“Danger of Innsbruck becoming a bottleneck”

27.08.2024 10:20

In Tyrol, cardiac catheter examinations are currently only carried out at the hospitals in Innsbruck and Lienz. But the number of patients is increasing. Doctors see the danger of serious bottlenecks and are calling for a rethink.  

The St. Johann hospital could carry out cardiac catheter examinations. But there is no license for this. The state believes this service would be better provided at the clinic. This is the only contact point in North Tyrol, while Lienz is responsible for East Tyroleans.

The examination is used to diagnose and treat coronary artery disease. The number of patients is increasing because society is getting older. St. Johann's primary physician Peter Rainer recently spoke out in the "Krone" newspaper in favor of establishing the examination in district hospitals as well. He cites waiting times of up to six months at the clinic as one reason. "I am convinced that regionally staggered care in Tyrol makes sense and is very timely," says the heart specialist.

Other hospitals could relieve the clinic of the mass of routine examinations. This would free up resources for special cases.

Peter Schönherr, Kardiologe im Krankenhaus Zams

Cardiologist sees the state of Salzburg as a possible role model
Rainer is not the only cardiologist to call for a reform of the care plan. Peter Schönherr from Zams Hospital also sees advantages in decentralization: "We are not talking about a rare disease, but about more and more people affected. There is a risk that Innsbruck will become a bottleneck despite the recent expansion."

Schönherr knows from experience that the province of Salzburg has good experience with regional structures. He is convinced that this model can also work well in Tyrol in close coordination with the hospital.

The state of Tyrol wants to assess demand by 2025 "and analyze the question of regional distribution", according to the office of Health Minister Cornelia Hagele. A change is therefore conceivable. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudia Thurner
