“Danger of Innsbruck becoming a bottleneck”

The examination is used to diagnose and treat coronary artery disease. The number of patients is increasing because society is getting older. St. Johann's primary physician Peter Rainer recently spoke out in the "Krone" newspaper in favor of establishing the examination in district hospitals as well. He cites waiting times of up to six months at the clinic as one reason. "I am convinced that regionally staggered care in Tyrol makes sense and is very timely," says the heart specialist.