Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Analog life" etc.

SPÖ election manifesto polarizes even comrades

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 17:05

Since the criticism of the Second President of the National Council and weighty voice in the party Doris Bures, the SPÖ has been on fire.

comment0 Kommentare

Instead of campaigning together, the Reds are fighting each other. Since the scandal surrounding the Mayor of Linz, Klaus Luger, and the subsequent criticism of the election program by Doris Bures, the Second President of the National Council and an important voice in the party, the air is thick with the comrades. Bures is concerned that the red election program is not serious in some places. For example, despite a high budget deficit, "countless tax increases" and at the same time "free state services" are promised.

SPÖ promises a range of new social benefits
As is well known, the SPÖ is calling for the introduction of wealth and inheritance taxes and the reversal of the reduction in corporation tax. It promises free dental treatment for under 23-year-olds, the introduction of a musical instrument for every child, free lunch (and in further stages also breakfast and snacks) for pupils, a school without private tutoring, a no to tuition fees and even a legal entitlement to blocked partial retirement. An increase in the retirement age is ruled out.

Stops in the shade
There is to be an employment guarantee for the long-term unemployed. The right to a kindergarten place for all children is to be implemented and a basic child protection scheme introduced. Carinthian Governor Peter Kaiser has already rejected the latter for his state.

Other points in the program: the right to an "analogue life", the right to personal bank appointments and - somewhat curiously - waiting facilities at public transport stations in the shade.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petja Mladenova
Petja Mladenova
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf