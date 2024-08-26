"Analog life" etc.
SPÖ election manifesto polarizes even comrades
Since the criticism of the Second President of the National Council and weighty voice in the party Doris Bures, the SPÖ has been on fire.
Instead of campaigning together, the Reds are fighting each other. Since the scandal surrounding the Mayor of Linz, Klaus Luger, and the subsequent criticism of the election program by Doris Bures, the Second President of the National Council and an important voice in the party, the air is thick with the comrades. Bures is concerned that the red election program is not serious in some places. For example, despite a high budget deficit, "countless tax increases" and at the same time "free state services" are promised.
SPÖ promises a range of new social benefits
As is well known, the SPÖ is calling for the introduction of wealth and inheritance taxes and the reversal of the reduction in corporation tax. It promises free dental treatment for under 23-year-olds, the introduction of a musical instrument for every child, free lunch (and in further stages also breakfast and snacks) for pupils, a school without private tutoring, a no to tuition fees and even a legal entitlement to blocked partial retirement. An increase in the retirement age is ruled out.
Stops in the shade
There is to be an employment guarantee for the long-term unemployed. The right to a kindergarten place for all children is to be implemented and a basic child protection scheme introduced. Carinthian Governor Peter Kaiser has already rejected the latter for his state.
Other points in the program: the right to an "analogue life", the right to personal bank appointments and - somewhat curiously - waiting facilities at public transport stations in the shade.
