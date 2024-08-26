SPÖ election manifesto polarizes even comrades

Instead of campaigning together, the Reds are fighting each other. Since the scandal surrounding the Mayor of Linz, Klaus Luger, and the subsequent criticism of the election program by Doris Bures, the Second President of the National Council and an important voice in the party, the air is thick with the comrades. Bures is concerned that the red election program is not serious in some places. For example, despite a high budget deficit, "countless tax increases" and at the same time "free state services" are promised.