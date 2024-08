Bloody attack with a kitchen knife in an asylum home

"Law and order"

This case also fuels the debates about a ban on knives and the asylum system. The FPÖ headquarters in Lower Austria have already announced that measures have been taken: "The bloody knife attack shows that our tightening of the basic welfare law was a simple necessity. Specifically, an asylum seeker loses their basic welfare benefits if they are found with a weapon in or near refugee accommodation," explained a party spokesperson on Monday. And Christoph Luisser, the provincial councillor responsible for asylum matters, reiterated: "We are restoring law and order in Lower Austria, it's about protecting life and limb."