Cycling in Vienna is growing faster than cycle paths

Vienna's 17 bicycle counting stations measured nine percent more cyclists in the first half of the year. The counting station in Operngasse alone saw an average of more than 110,000 bikes per month, which is 11,000 more each month than in 2023. Although outdoor temperatures play a smaller role in the density of cycling traffic over the course of the year than in the past, they still have a noticeable effect: June was the strongest month of the first half of the year, with an increase of 200,000 journeys compared to May.