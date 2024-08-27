The hidden treasures of the Vienna Woods

The "Quercus petrea" - its Latin name - is more than 300 years old and has a trunk circumference of 540 centimetres. Among locals, the Methuselah is considered the mother of the Vienna Woods. But there is also a veteran of the rare species Speierling on the nearby Gsängerwiese. It has been firmly rooted in its place for a century. Forester Ramona Gockert knows that the pear-shaped fruit is a favorite food for many wild animals, creating an animal paradise in its own right.