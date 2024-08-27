Mighty oaks & Co.
The hidden treasures of the Vienna Woods
With a trunk circumference of more than five meters, the "mother of the Vienna Woods" near Kierling has defied all storms for 300 years - the sessile oak is considered a real eco-jewel.
Our green fir holds many treasures, especially deep in our areas in the Vienna Woods, which are often only revealed to our dedicated tree keepers," assure Georg Schöppl and Andreas Gruber, heads of the Austrian Federal Forestry Office. What they guard - a universe of meadows, mystical monuments and hermitages that silently tell the story of centuries of wood harvesting. The mysterious center of the universe of nature and culture: a sessile oak in the Kierling district near Klosterneuburg.
We look after special trees such as the "Mother of the Vienna Woods" and the Speierling for future generations in our district in the Vienna Woods.
Bundesforste-Waldhüterin und Baumbeschützerin Ramona Gockert aus Purkersdorf
The "Quercus petrea" - its Latin name - is more than 300 years old and has a trunk circumference of 540 centimetres. Among locals, the Methuselah is considered the mother of the Vienna Woods. But there is also a veteran of the rare species Speierling on the nearby Gsängerwiese. It has been firmly rooted in its place for a century. Forester Ramona Gockert knows that the pear-shaped fruit is a favorite food for many wild animals, creating an animal paradise in its own right.
Talking of the Garden of Eden: this also blossoms around the ruins of the monastery "Sancta Maruia in Paradyso" or "Sankt Laurentius im Paradies" on the very edge of Tullnerbach and therefore close to the border with the municipality of Sieghartskirchen. Wondrous and touching shrines and places of worship sing the "song of praise" of creation. The Bundesforste preserve everything very carefully.
