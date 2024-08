Street musicians in Salzburg: “Probably the most beautiful stage!”

When mezzo-soprano Sarah Bröter begins to sing with a view of the cathedral, a fan club spontaneously stops: Cell phone cameras are pointed at her. Her voice gets under your skin - she sings classics from Rossini to Vivaldi. The student from the Anton Bruckner University in Linz enjoys using the open-air stage in Salzburg and Nuremberg. "Great," applauds an audience member. And her golden tin bucket tinkles neatly. After engagements at the Landestheater Linz and the Art Nouveau theater at the Otto Wagner Areal in Vienna, singing under the arcades became a holiday job for her.