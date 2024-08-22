Vienna Kirtag starts
Neustift celebrates with politics, youth and police
The Neustift Kirtag got off to a flying start: the increased threat of terrorism did nothing to dampen the mood at the folk festival. The "Krone" was on site and accompanied the traditional parade in the west of the town.
For four days, the tranquil wine village of Neustift am Walde is once again in a state of emergency. Vienna's biggest Kirtag spectacle takes place. With lots of old favorites, such as the ceremonial parade of the Hauerkrone, which stops at numerous wine taverns every day during the course of the Kirtag. But there is also something new on the program.
The queer event by drag queen Candy Licious has already caused a stir in the run-up to the event. Visitors also have to be prepared for an increased security concept, as the Kirtag is the largest free outdoor event in Vienna after the Danube Island Festival. There are bag checks, drones and security guards at the entrances to the grounds and in the wine taverns.
We were there on the opening day and took a look. Many young people had already gathered at the Wolff wine tavern in the afternoon. "We come here every year, but I didn't notice any increased security checks, my bag wasn't checked," says Lisa Kargl. She still feels safe at the Kirtag. And what does she say about the prices? "It's expensive, but that's what you're used to from night-time gastronomy by now," she says.
Langos & Co. "burn" a deep hole in your wallet
We took a closer look at the prices, and some of the market stalls in particular charge outrageous prices. A waffle costs a hefty 8.80 euros. A langos with cheese 9 euros. But the Heurigen themselves also charge a lot on Kirtag days. A spritzer costs 3.60 euros and a liter of wine 28.80 euros. However, very few people are in a drinking mood. "I haven't looked at the prices yet, but it's certainly not cheap. But I'm prepared for that," says visitor Leon Karbeck.
In times of election campaigns, many politicians also pay a visit to the Kirtag. Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) had announced his intention to attend, but was then represented by Barbara Novak, secretary of the Vienna state party. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) made a brief detour before moving on to the Coldplay concert. The leaders of Vienna's political parties also made an appearance: Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos), Karl Mahrer (ÖVP) and Dominik Nepp (FPÖ) were also there.
