Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Vienna Kirtag starts

Neustift celebrates with politics, youth and police

Nachrichten
22.08.2024 18:46

The Neustift Kirtag got off to a flying start: the increased threat of terrorism did nothing to dampen the mood at the folk festival. The "Krone" was on site and accompanied the traditional parade in the west of the town.

comment0 Kommentare

For four days, the tranquil wine village of Neustift am Walde is once again in a state of emergency. Vienna's biggest Kirtag spectacle takes place. With lots of old favorites, such as the ceremonial parade of the Hauerkrone, which stops at numerous wine taverns every day during the course of the Kirtag. But there is also something new on the program.

The queer event by drag queen Candy Licious has already caused a stir in the run-up to the event. Visitors also have to be prepared for an increased security concept, as the Kirtag is the largest free outdoor event in Vienna after the Danube Island Festival. There are bag checks, drones and security guards at the entrances to the grounds and in the wine taverns.

Lisa Kargl (16), student: "I'm here every year, it's a must. There are lots of police around, which makes me feel safe. The prices are steep, but you're used to it by now." (Bild: Kristian Bissuti)
Lisa Kargl (16), student: "I'm here every year, it's a must. There are lots of police around, which makes me feel safe. The prices are steep, but you're used to it by now."
(Bild: Kristian Bissuti)
Peter Gerzer (64), pensioner: "I've been back at the Kirtag for ten years. I come from Upper Austria and want to see the spectacle again. The prices are high, as usual in Vienna." (Bild: Kristian Bissuti)
Peter Gerzer (64), pensioner: "I've been back at the Kirtag for ten years. I come from Upper Austria and want to see the spectacle again. The prices are high, as usual in Vienna."
(Bild: Kristian Bissuti)
Annelise Turnwald (72), pensioner: "I come to the Kirtag on all four days, I just feel good here. My friends complain about the dirt everywhere, I have a different perception." (Bild: Kristian Bissuti)
Annelise Turnwald (72), pensioner: "I come to the Kirtag on all four days, I just feel good here. My friends complain about the dirt everywhere, I have a different perception."
(Bild: Kristian Bissuti)
Daniela Jirak (52), kindergarten teacher: "I live nearby, I don't have far to go. My bag wasn't checked, but I still feel safe. Compared to before, things have improved." (Bild: Kristian Bissuti)
Daniela Jirak (52), kindergarten teacher: "I live nearby, I don't have far to go. My bag wasn't checked, but I still feel safe. Compared to before, things have improved."
(Bild: Kristian Bissuti)
Poldi Huber (66), wine tavern owner: "Like every year, it's a huge spectacle. Friday and Saturday are completely booked out. I'm looking forward to a great weekend. The police are doing a great job." (Bild: Kristian Bissuti)
Poldi Huber (66), wine tavern owner: "Like every year, it's a huge spectacle. Friday and Saturday are completely booked out. I'm looking forward to a great weekend. The police are doing a great job."
(Bild: Kristian Bissuti)

We were there on the opening day and took a look. Many young people had already gathered at the Wolff wine tavern in the afternoon. "We come here every year, but I didn't notice any increased security checks, my bag wasn't checked," says Lisa Kargl. She still feels safe at the Kirtag. And what does she say about the prices? "It's expensive, but that's what you're used to from night-time gastronomy by now," she says.

Langos & Co. "burn" a deep hole in your wallet
We took a closer look at the prices, and some of the market stalls in particular charge outrageous prices. A waffle costs a hefty 8.80 euros. A langos with cheese 9 euros. But the Heurigen themselves also charge a lot on Kirtag days. A spritzer costs 3.60 euros and a liter of wine 28.80 euros. However, very few people are in a drinking mood. "I haven't looked at the prices yet, but it's certainly not cheap. But I'm prepared for that," says visitor Leon Karbeck.

Nehammer and Mahrer flanked by Ministers Karoline Edtstadler and Susanne Raab. (Bild: Kristian Bissuti)
Nehammer and Mahrer flanked by Ministers Karoline Edtstadler and Susanne Raab.
(Bild: Kristian Bissuti)
The classic "Herzerl" is also a must at Kirtag. (Bild: Kristian Bissuti)
The classic "Herzerl" is also a must at Kirtag.
(Bild: Kristian Bissuti)

In times of election campaigns, many politicians also pay a visit to the Kirtag. Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) had announced his intention to attend, but was then represented by Barbara Novak, secretary of the Vienna state party. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) made a brief detour before moving on to the Coldplay concert. The leaders of Vienna's political parties also made an appearance: Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos), Karl Mahrer (ÖVP) and Dominik Nepp (FPÖ) were also there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf