Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Turmoil in the town hall

Kindergarten expansion: SPÖ identifies a “financial debacle”

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 13:00

Childcare offensive also poses challenges for the spa town of Baden. The ÖVP sees the expansion on track, the SPÖ speaks of the exact opposite.

comment0 Kommentare

From the fall, kindergarten places are to be available for all two-year-olds. "I'm afraid that we won't be able to keep to this in Baden," explains Gerlinde Brendinger. The SPÖ local councillor suspects that the spa town is running out of money. She is convinced that the necessary new kindergarten groups "will no longer run out". The construction of a new kindergarten in Radetzkystraße is also in danger: "Rumor has it that the project will have to be canceled or postponed for financial reasons."

Zitat Icon

The rumored twelve million euros for the kindergarten offensive in Baden do not seem to be available. The city's financial policy needs to pull the ripcord.

Gerlinde Brendinger, SPÖ-Gemeinderätin in Baden


Counterattack from the town hall
The reaction from the town hall followed promptly: "The SPÖ is asleep at the pendulum clock," countered ÖVP mayor Stefan Szirucsek. The work for the additions to four kindergarten groups was approved by the building council in July: "The requirements for approval of the new building in Radetzkystraße have not yet been met. The construction work has therefore not yet been put out to tender." Temporary groups at two kindergartens are already under construction: "All the necessary premises will be available by 2 September," emphasizes Szirucsek.

Zitat Icon

The award procedures for four kindergarten groups were approved by the Building Advisory Board. The representative of the SPÖ was excused from this meeting. But it is reasonable for politicians from the SPÖ to ask about the decisions made. The minutes of the meeting would have contained all the information.

Stefan Szirucsek, ÖVP-Bürgermeister von Baden

Review demanded
The SPÖ is calling for the Court of Auditors to audit the finances of the spa town. The head of the town thinks nothing of it. He counters: "All local authorities are feeling the effects of inflation. We have already started the consolidation process."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf