Turmoil in the town hall
Kindergarten expansion: SPÖ identifies a “financial debacle”
Childcare offensive also poses challenges for the spa town of Baden. The ÖVP sees the expansion on track, the SPÖ speaks of the exact opposite.
From the fall, kindergarten places are to be available for all two-year-olds. "I'm afraid that we won't be able to keep to this in Baden," explains Gerlinde Brendinger. The SPÖ local councillor suspects that the spa town is running out of money. She is convinced that the necessary new kindergarten groups "will no longer run out". The construction of a new kindergarten in Radetzkystraße is also in danger: "Rumor has it that the project will have to be canceled or postponed for financial reasons."
The rumored twelve million euros for the kindergarten offensive in Baden do not seem to be available. The city's financial policy needs to pull the ripcord.
Gerlinde Brendinger, SPÖ-Gemeinderätin in Baden
Counterattack from the town hall
The reaction from the town hall followed promptly: "The SPÖ is asleep at the pendulum clock," countered ÖVP mayor Stefan Szirucsek. The work for the additions to four kindergarten groups was approved by the building council in July: "The requirements for approval of the new building in Radetzkystraße have not yet been met. The construction work has therefore not yet been put out to tender." Temporary groups at two kindergartens are already under construction: "All the necessary premises will be available by 2 September," emphasizes Szirucsek.
The award procedures for four kindergarten groups were approved by the Building Advisory Board. The representative of the SPÖ was excused from this meeting. But it is reasonable for politicians from the SPÖ to ask about the decisions made. The minutes of the meeting would have contained all the information.
Stefan Szirucsek, ÖVP-Bürgermeister von Baden
Review demanded
The SPÖ is calling for the Court of Auditors to audit the finances of the spa town. The head of the town thinks nothing of it. He counters: "All local authorities are feeling the effects of inflation. We have already started the consolidation process."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
