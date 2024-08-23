Kindergarten expansion: SPÖ identifies a “financial debacle”

From the fall, kindergarten places are to be available for all two-year-olds. "I'm afraid that we won't be able to keep to this in Baden," explains Gerlinde Brendinger. The SPÖ local councillor suspects that the spa town is running out of money. She is convinced that the necessary new kindergarten groups "will no longer run out". The construction of a new kindergarten in Radetzkystraße is also in danger: "Rumor has it that the project will have to be canceled or postponed for financial reasons."