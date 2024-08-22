Trump "self-centered"
Walz officially Kamala’s running mate: “Honor of a lifetime”
Tim Walz has accepted the nomination as the US Democratic vice-presidential candidate. This is "the honor of a lifetime", he said at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago. Bill Clinton, meanwhile, warned against Donald Trump's egocentricity. He appeared in the open air again for the first time - behind bulletproof glass.
Former President Bill Clinton had previously campaigned for Walz and presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the party conference. He accused the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of only having himself in mind.
Clinton: "Trump is all about himself"
"In 2024, we have a pretty clear choice, it seems to me," said the 78-year-old in his speech. The people of America would have the choice between "Kamala Harris for the people - and the other guy who has proven (...) that he's all about himself".
As one reason why he loved his time in the White House so much, even in the most difficult times, Clinton cited the fact that you can always do something good in office. Kamala Harris is the only candidate in the race for the presidency who has "the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will and yes, the sheer joy" to work for it, he said.
Trump back on the public stage
Kamala Harris' opponent appeared on an open-air stage for the first time since the attempted assassination of him in mid-July. The Republican used his speech behind bulletproof glass in the battleground state of North Carolina on Wednesday to launch renewed attacks against his Democratic rival.
Kamala is the "most radical left-wing person" who has ever run for the US presidency, the 78-year-old said in the small town of Asheboro.
Trump portrayed Harris as a threat to jobs, prosperity and peace. If she won the presidential election on November 5, millions of jobs would "disappear overnight".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
