45-year-old seriously injured in forestry accident

Flown to Klagenfurt LKH by rescue helicopter

An emergency medical team from the Voitsberg Red Cross and the Bärnbach and Afling fire departments (21 firefighters in total) were involved in the rescue and medical treatment of the casualty. The injured man was flown to Klagenfurt Regional Hospital by the C 12 rescue helicopter. The woman remained uninjured and, according to the current state of the investigation, the possibility of any third-party fault can be ruled out.