Vresh mini collection
Premiere deliberately without glitter and tractors
"The color combinations as they are now will probably not come back in exactly the same way," says Michaela Geiseder. As designer of the fashion brand Vresh, the Mühlviertel native is behind the first collection that the Linz-based company launched on the market. In the spirit of sustainability, fabric remnants were used.
"New, refreshing and completely different" - this is how Michaela Geiseder describes the move into children's fashion by the brand she runs, Vresh.
The Linz-based company now offers pieces produced fairly and in Europe, all of which bear animal names, with the letter "f" replaced by a "v" in a nod to the brand name: Giravve, Vischi, Vlamingo are therefore the names of the shirts, zip-up vests and co. "It's a colorful zoo now," reveals Geiseder, who is responsible for the design.
I think it's particularly important for children what I dress them in. Their skin is so much more sensitive than that of adults.
Michaela Geiseder, Vresh-Designerin
The first edition of the Vresh mini collection is a limited edition because leftovers from the company's own production in Portugal were used "We combined fabrics that we still had in stock and still tried to find a line," says Geiseder.
"Then I would have thought about something else"
What would have happened to the fabric remnants if they hadn't become children's clothing? "Then I would have thought about something else," says the Vresh designer, who made sure to create everything so that it could be worn by both girls and boys: "There's nothing with glitter or a tractor print."
How to keep up with the price comparison? "It certainly won't be the case that you will dress your child completely in Vresh, but our fashion is great as a gift from grandma or auntie."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
