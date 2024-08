“No man has ever had me under control”

Big mouth, nothing behind it? Think again! Chiara Hölzl knows what she wants, has traveled half the world as a model and still broke up with her at the age of 19. "Everything used to revolve around being beautiful, but I was just a mannequin. When you're modeling and traveling a lot, you're one thing above all: really lonely. I was a real baby on 'Germany's Next Top Model' and wanted to go back home to mom. And then I quickly realized that I wanted to do more with my life," says the 27-year-old. She and her husband Felix have found a nice little house in Reichenau, where they go all country bumpkin, cook, bake and look after a dog and seven chickens on the side.