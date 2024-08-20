Vorteilswelt
Accident off Palermo

Boat accident: these super-rich people are missing

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 08:36

After the boat accident off the coast of Palermo, the search for six missing people continues. They include British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah. His wife has already been rescued.

Mike Lynch was acquitted in June of fraud charges relating to the sale of his software company Autonomy. Among other things, he had been accused of misrepresenting the turnover of his company. The "Sunday Times" estimates the former government advisor's assets at around 587 million euros.

In addition to Lynch, the president of the trading company Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, the CEO of Lynch's company Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada are also missing.

Six people are still being searched for after the shipwreck. (Bild: AP/Lucio Ganci)
Six people are still being searched for after the shipwreck.
(Bild: AP/Lucio Ganci)
15 people have already been rescued. (Bild: AP/Lucio Ganci)
15 people have already been rescued.
(Bild: AP/Lucio Ganci)
The accident with one fatality occurred at around 5 a.m. on Monday off Porticello near Palermo. (Bild: AP/Italian Coast Guard)
The accident with one fatality occurred at around 5 a.m. on Monday off Porticello near Palermo.
(Bild: AP/Italian Coast Guard)

As reported, the ship sank off Porticello near Palermo at around 5 a.m. on Monday. At least one person was killed (see video above). According to witnesses, the yacht was not far from the harbor when a violent storm broke out. A party with 22 people had been organized on board, which lasted well into the night.

Survivors in hospitals
15 people have already been rescued, eight of whom have been taken to hospital, including a British family with a young daughter. The luxury yacht "Bayesan" was sailing under the British flag. On board were mainly British men and women, a New Zealander, a man from Sri Lanka, two Anglo-Frenchmen and an Irishman.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
