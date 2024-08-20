Accident off Palermo
Boat accident: these super-rich people are missing
After the boat accident off the coast of Palermo, the search for six missing people continues. They include British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah. His wife has already been rescued.
Mike Lynch was acquitted in June of fraud charges relating to the sale of his software company Autonomy. Among other things, he had been accused of misrepresenting the turnover of his company. The "Sunday Times" estimates the former government advisor's assets at around 587 million euros.
In addition to Lynch, the president of the trading company Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, the CEO of Lynch's company Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada are also missing.
As reported, the ship sank off Porticello near Palermo at around 5 a.m. on Monday. At least one person was killed (see video above). According to witnesses, the yacht was not far from the harbor when a violent storm broke out. A party with 22 people had been organized on board, which lasted well into the night.
Survivors in hospitals
15 people have already been rescued, eight of whom have been taken to hospital, including a British family with a young daughter. The luxury yacht "Bayesan" was sailing under the British flag. On board were mainly British men and women, a New Zealander, a man from Sri Lanka, two Anglo-Frenchmen and an Irishman.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.