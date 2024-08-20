Mother has not woken up since anesthesia at birth

Anesthetic to blame for the drama

During the birth at the Barmherzige Brüder hospital in Eisenstadt, an emergency caesarean section - known as an emergency caesarean section in medical jargon - had to be performed. The anesthetic had serious consequences. The baby was born, but the mother has not been fully conscious since. According to unconfirmed information, the baby was breastfed when the mother was "already in a coma".