Drama surrounding young family
Mother has not woken up since anesthesia at birth
A rare emergency at the hospital in Eisenstadt is shocking: an allergic reaction after an anesthetic has serious consequences for a young family. Everything should have turned out so well.
When a baby is born, there can be nothing better for the parents. But in the case of one young family, the joyous event was overshadowed by a dramatic incident.
Anesthetic to blame for the drama
During the birth at the Barmherzige Brüder hospital in Eisenstadt, an emergency caesarean section - known as an emergency caesarean section in medical jargon - had to be performed. The anesthetic had serious consequences. The baby was born, but the mother has not been fully conscious since. According to unconfirmed information, the baby was breastfed when the mother was "already in a coma".
Dad alone with baby
The shock runs deep. The tragic incident, which was widely publicized among hospital staff, happened almost two weeks ago. The father now has to look after the baby alone. The wife and mother are in intensive care in Eisenstadt.
Hospitals are high-risk areas where, unfortunately, unforeseeable incidents can occur, which - in rare cases - cannot be without consequences for patients.
Stellungnahme aus dem Spital
"Unknown allergy to an anaesthetic"
According to the statement in the case, an anaesthetic incident occurred during an emergency caesarean section at the Hospital of the Brothers of Mercy and the patient developed an unknown allergy to an anaesthetic. "We are subject to an obligation of confidentiality and cannot provide any information about the patient's medical condition," notes the hospital's managing director, Robert Maurer.
In contact with relatives
"We are in contact with the next of kin and sympathize with them in this stressful situation. Such incidents are also incredibly stressful for our employees. We offer psychological support for this," adds Maurer. There have been no official complaints.
Information before anesthesia
In order to avoid creating fear of anaesthesia, anaesthetists refer to a pre-operative information session with each patient. "Questions about allergies are naturally part of this, as is information about possible risks and side effects." Modern medicine is able to offer an individually tailored anaesthetic for every person and every procedure, they emphasize. However, a hospital is never immune to completely unexpected complications.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.