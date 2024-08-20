Vorteilswelt
Joy in Unken

New outdoor pool gets off to a late, successful start

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 09:30

Salzburg's swimming pools draw a positive first balance for this summer. People in Unken are delighted with the new pool.

People are splashing around again in Unken. The new, modern outdoor pool in the Pinzgau municipality opened its doors to bathers for the first time on July 6. Despite initially mixed weather conditions, locals and holidaymakers are flocking to the modern pool and sauna.

There had been no swimming pool in Unken since the aging Alpenbad was closed in 2020. It took a fundraising campaign among the residents to make the municipality believe in the dream of a new pool again. "We are very happy with the new pool and the capacity utilization," says Mayor Florian Juritsch.

In Hallein, 2035 bathers sought to cool off on this year's peak day
In Hallein, 2035 bathers sought to cool off on this year's peak day
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Saalfelden is similarly satisfied with the bathing season so far. On peak days, between 2,500 and 2,700 visitors take a dip in the water at the Obsmarkt swimming pool. "There are visitors almost every day. Even when it rains," says Rene Huber from the municipality. They are on a strong course for the previous year.

The "Lepi" in the city of Salzburg is the most popular swimming pool in the country.
The "Lepi" in the city of Salzburg is the most popular swimming pool in the country.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Hallein is also on a similar level to 2023, with just over 36,000 guests visiting Schlossbad Wiespach so far. On June 29, this year's peak day, there were 2035 bathers.

Bergheim has more opening days, but fewer visitors. "The vacations are always busy, but it's also vacation time," explains Bergxi operations manager Bernhard Vordermaier. The number of guests last year, 48,000, is likely to be reached again this year.

Lepi, Volksi, AYA-Bad aim for 200,000 guests
With 167,000 visitors, the three outdoor pools in Salzburg recorded an increase of 17 percent compared to 2023. As the pools only opened on May 9, bathers can visit until September 15. Thomas Buchner from the city council is confident: "We have a good feeling that we will return to pre-corona levels with 200,000 visitors." The Heuriger record in the "Lepi" was a June day with 4500 bathers.

Maximilian Kronberger
Sabine Deubler
Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

