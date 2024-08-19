From disaster fund
Chancellor promises more money for storm victims
Storms flooded Hollabrunn twice and the town is a disaster area. Clean-up work is now in full swing. Rapid help will be needed to deal with the damage - at least that's what the politicians have promised.
Severe storms have caused enormous damage in Lower Austria over the past few days. Even on Monday night, the emergency services in large parts of Lower Austria were unable to rest. Once again, violent thunderstorms swept across the country - the region around Hollabrunn was particularly affected: the town was submerged in water for the second time in just a few days.
Local inspection in Hollabrunn
A storm cell had already raged over Hollabrunn and its immediate neighbors on Saturday night. The following day, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner visited the area to see the devastation for herself and promised support to those affected. She declared the region a disaster area.
The floods came again
On Sunday evening, the deluge hit the city again: Cellars were flooded, in some streets residents and firefighters stood knee-deep in water and mud. Pumps ran at full speed throughout the night and barriers were erected with sandbags. The railroad line to Vienna also had to be closed again. "Since Friday evening, 1,000 firefighters have been in action," said District Fire Brigade Commander Alois Zaussinger, taking stock of the situation.
Chancellor promises help
The extent of the damage across the country cannot yet be assessed - it certainly runs into the millions. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Monday that funds will be made available from the disaster fund: "And to the extent that they are needed." If an increase in these funds is necessary, "then we will do it!"
Damage in other regions
Severe storms also hit the districts of Zwettl, Mistelbach and St. Pölten on Monday night. In Maria Jeutendorf in the district of St. Pölten, a thick branch fell onto a multi-storey house. It threatened to slide onto the adjacent road. In neighboring Untergrafendorf, a tree also failed to withstand the storm and crashed onto a carport. In Mistelbach, another tree landed on a road. An underground car park in the town center was also flooded. The fire departments in the Zwettl area also had to be called out several times due to flooded streets and cellars.
