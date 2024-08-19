Chancellor promises more money for storm victims

Damage in other regions

Severe storms also hit the districts of Zwettl, Mistelbach and St. Pölten on Monday night. In Maria Jeutendorf in the district of St. Pölten, a thick branch fell onto a multi-storey house. It threatened to slide onto the adjacent road. In neighboring Untergrafendorf, a tree also failed to withstand the storm and crashed onto a carport. In Mistelbach, another tree landed on a road. An underground car park in the town center was also flooded. The fire departments in the Zwettl area also had to be called out several times due to flooded streets and cellars.