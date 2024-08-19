Starting school means high costs

At the branch at Mittersteig 10 in the 5th district, parents have the opportunity to buy school supplies - from brand new donations to second-hand items in good condition - at reasonable prices. Alena Pecker also shops here for her son Michael, who starts school in September. "You need so many new things, especially for first graders, from school bags to sharpeners. It's very expensive," explains the 47-year-old. The price increases are omnipresent, and the start of school does the rest.