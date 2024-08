Up close and personal with Hans Moser in the Tyrolean Ötztal

In 1956, filming took place in Oetz and Sautens for the Heimatfilm "Solange noch die Rosen blüh'n" with Hans Moser in the leading role. "I was allowed to take lots of photos on set with an ancient camera box. The film crew even gave me a ride in their fancy cars," recalls the Tyrolean, who always spent his school vacations in his father's home region of Ötztal.