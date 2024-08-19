For star-child families

"Once upon a time, stillborn children were disposed of with the hospital waste, used as granulate in road construction or buried anonymously," say the members of the Tiffen Forum. "It was not common for the father and mother to be able to say goodbye to their dead child. A stillbirth was a taboo subject," says Forum Tiffen leader Werner Rauchenwald, who was also able to win over the parish, the traditional costume women, the village community and companies such as Grabgestaltung Leithoff and Natursteinwerk Kogler for the idea of the Sternenkinder-Marterl at the cemetery in Tiffen. Artist Hardy Brandner will design the interdenominational memorial and meeting place.