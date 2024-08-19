Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Uproar over sexism

Feminist wants to stop beauty pageants immediately

Nachrichten
19.08.2024 06:00

Misogynistic, degrading: women in danger! A South Tyrolean women's rights activist is reigniting the debate about the meaningfulness of beauty contests. Lower Austria's traditional costume lady and pageant organizer Elfi Maisetschläger no longer understands the world.

comment0 Kommentare

They only want one thing: world peace! And now they should no longer be allowed to express this wish on the big show stage? If Ulrike Oberhammer, President of the Provincial Advisory Council for Equal Opportunities for Women in South Tyrol and a staunch feminist, has her way, the "world peace" banter of perfectly shaped and styled women at beauty contests will be over immediately.

She is calling for an immediate end to beauty pageants after the Miss Italy competition was decided by the local council to be held in Brixen/Bressanone for the last time this year. And she is not alone in Europe: self-proclaimed correct parties in Germany and Switzerland have long seen "evil" in the Miss business.

They are all living their dream and campaigning for world peace. Here is Miss World Toni-Ann Singh (Bild: AFP)
They are all living their dream and campaigning for world peace. Here is Miss World Toni-Ann Singh
(Bild: AFP)

"You shouldn't be judged by others" 
 Ulrike Oberhammer puts it like this: "Beauty contests belong in the 1950s!" In her view, women's bodies are "judged like exhibits". "It's time to celebrate diversity. Women should no longer have to measure themselves against an externally dictated ideal of beauty. You have to feel comfortable in your body without being judged by others."

Whether this should now also apply to the male sex - after all, there are just as well-built men of creation who want world peace at Mister elections - remains unanswered, of course ...

Zitat Icon

Women should no longer have to measure themselves against an externally dictated ideal of beauty. You have to feel comfortable in your body without being judged by others.

Ulrike Oberhammer

Anyway, speaking of diversity. Just a few days ago, there was a discussion about whether men or diverse people should be allowed to become wine kings (or let's call them wine ambassadors). "Absolutely not!" was the clear answer from local winegrowing president Johannes Schmuckenschlager.

Back to the frowned upon misses and their world peace. Oberhammer: "South Tyrol doesn't need any misses, it needs strong women who can develop their talents freely!"

"Such nonsenseand nonsense"
 Elfi Maisetschläger, traditional dressmaker and pageant organizer from Lower Austria, is on a thousand: "It burns under my fingernails when I hear such zeitgeisty nonsense and nonsense!" She has been organizing pageants for 14 years. "The girls do it voluntarily and confidently. It has nothing to do with sexism here in the Waldviertel. Certainly not with belittling women. It's important to me that they can be who they are - naturally. Without injected lips or silicone in their breasts." Whatever the case, the main thing is world peace.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sandra Ramsauer
Sandra Ramsauer
Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf