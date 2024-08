“Mausi” Lugner: “I never told Richard that”

"The grief is enormous." At the meeting with the "Krone" in the Strandcafé on the Old Danube, "Mausi" Lugner is always in tears. Although she had a good relationship with Richard Lugner, the father of their daughter Jacqueline, until the end - they were married for 17 years, and for years you could follow their highs and lows virtually live on TV screens - there was something that remained unspoken between the two of them.