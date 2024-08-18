Area is avoided
Why imperial eagles are “suspicious” of the Weinviertel region
Imperial eagles have found their place in Austria again. However, although there is an abundance of food there, the northern March-Thaya floodplains are no longer one of the proud birds' preferred breeding grounds. Why? Experts have a guess . . .
BirdLife scientists are actually quite satisfied: 44 breeding pairs have fledged 71 young imperial eagles in Austria this season. "However, there are strong regional differences," points out Matthias Schmidt, bird of prey expert at the bird conservation organization.
Rain dampens romantic eagle feelings
The situation in Lower Austria has the expert frowning with concern: "While an average of 2.2 young birds per breeding pair were counted in Burgenland, the figure in Lower Austria was only 1.45." But humans are not always to blame. According to Schmidt, the wet weather conditions in May may also have had an impact on breeding success: "Young imperial eagle pairs were particularly affected." In northern Burgenland, where older, experienced pairs breed, the unfriendly weather had less of an impact.
Fleeing from the wind turbines?
However, there are indeed human influences on the spread of these proud birds, which were considered extinct in Austria for almost 200 years. On the one hand, experts have noticed that populations in the north-eastern Weinviertel are stagnating. "Although the northern March-Thaya floodplains are important as a feeding area for imperial eagles, we have noticed that this area is being avoided as a breeding ground," says Schmidt: "A connection with the high number of wind turbines seems likely." Further investigations are necessary.
Prohibited hunting with shotgun and poison
Ultimately, imperial eagles also fall victim to illegal persecution time and again - this year, two breeding birds and a young specimen were killed in Lower Austria. Schmidt emphasizes: "Wildlife crime is not a trivial offence!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
