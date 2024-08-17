Tree house demolished
Protest camp against the eastern bypass was cleared
Activists used a tree house to demonstrate against the construction of the Wiener Neustadt eastern bypass. Early in the morning, authorities intervened - and literally paved the way for the controversial road project.
An environmental activist was rudely awakened at dawn yesterday in the tree house in the Fischa-Au between Wiener Neustadt and Lichtenwörth. "Construction workers tore down the tree house and put up construction fences," reports Karl Zauner from the "Reason instead of the eastern bypass" initiative. According to the police, there were no incidents and the "guard" of the tree house left voluntarily.
Less traffic due to new road?
The tree house was a symbol of resistance to the construction of the Wiener Neustadt eastern bypass, the initiators emphasize. As reported, the almost 4.8-kilometre-long asphalt belt is intended to close the ring road around Wiener Neustadt, relieve inner-city main traffic routes such as Grazer Straße and Nestroystraße and ensure rapid access to the future main hospital, the supporters emphasize.
Further opposition announced
Opponents, however, see a protected area in the area of the Fischa-Au as well as fertile farmland at risk and announce: "The eastern bypass is a road construction project from the fossil stone age. We will defend our livelihood for as long as possible!" Most recently, farmers who did not voluntarily give up their fields for the project were expropriated.
Starting signal for the work
The demolition of the protest camp has paved the way for the start of construction, as all approval and revision procedures have been successfully completed, according to the authorities. A search for World War II relics is currently underway along the route, followed by archaeological investigations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
