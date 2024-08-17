Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tree house demolished

Protest camp against the eastern bypass was cleared

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 07:00

Activists used a tree house to demonstrate against the construction of the Wiener Neustadt eastern bypass. Early in the morning, authorities intervened - and literally paved the way for the controversial road project.

comment0 Kommentare

An environmental activist was rudely awakened at dawn yesterday in the tree house in the Fischa-Au between Wiener Neustadt and Lichtenwörth. "Construction workers tore down the tree house and put up construction fences," reports Karl Zauner from the "Reason instead of the eastern bypass" initiative. According to the police, there were no incidents and the "guard" of the tree house left voluntarily.

Police officers on the site of the protest camp. (Bild: Verrnunft statt Ostumfahrung)
Police officers on the site of the protest camp.
(Bild: Verrnunft statt Ostumfahrung)

Less traffic due to new road?
The tree house was a symbol of resistance to the construction of the Wiener Neustadt eastern bypass, the initiators emphasize. As reported, the almost 4.8-kilometre-long asphalt belt is intended to close the ring road around Wiener Neustadt, relieve inner-city main traffic routes such as Grazer Straße and Nestroystraße and ensure rapid access to the future main hospital, the supporters emphasize.

Further opposition announced
Opponents, however, see a protected area in the area of the Fischa-Au as well as fertile farmland at risk and announce: "The eastern bypass is a road construction project from the fossil stone age. We will defend our livelihood for as long as possible!" Most recently, farmers who did not voluntarily give up their fields for the project were expropriated.

Activists had been protesting against the eastern bypass at the Baumhaus since November. (Bild: Marcell Billaudet)
Activists had been protesting against the eastern bypass at the Baumhaus since November.
(Bild: Marcell Billaudet)

Starting signal for the work
The demolition of the protest camp has paved the way for the start of construction, as all approval and revision procedures have been successfully completed, according to the authorities. A search for World War II relics is currently underway along the route, followed by archaeological investigations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf