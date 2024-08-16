Vorteilswelt
Explosive development

Sorted out? Bayern’s Goretzka on the sidelines

16.08.2024 15:08

Explosive development at FC Bayern! According to German media reports, Leon Goretzka is not in the squad for the DFB Cup opener against Ulm and has therefore been ruled out.

Not injured and yet left out: Goretzka is probably on the sidelines at Bayern. He is set to leave the club this summer. Bayern bosses have told the 29-year-old this, according to Sky. Goretzka is therefore no longer expected to play a major role under new coach Vincent Kompany. 

With an annual salary of around €15 million, Goretzka is one of the top earners at FC Bayern and his contract runs until 2026. According to reports, Goretzka has not expressed any intention of leaving the club himself. There have recently been rumors that Goretzka's home club VfL Bochum is working on a return campaign.

The central positions in Munich's midfield are filled with top-class players. Joshua Kimmich is just as much a part of the plan as Aleks Pavlovic and 50-million new signing Joao Palhinha. In addition to Goretzka, it will also be tight for ÖFB legionnaire Konrad Laimer.

Bayern want to avoid cup defeat
Bayern start their DFB Cup campaign with an away game at SSV Ulm. After a number of cup disappointments in recent years - including their elimination against second-division side Saarbrücken last season - the Munich side will be looking to get off to a successful start in the competition this time around and gain confidence for the new season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

