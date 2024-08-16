Light and shade in the turquoise-green climate plan

Fridays For Future is also holding the incoming government to account. "Our decade is the decisive one to ensure a good life in Austria. Austria must reduce its own emissions by almost half by 2030. No matter who is in government, there is already a clear government mandate. The next government is the last one that can still save the achievement of the national climate targets - we are at a crossroads in terms of climate policy. That's why we now need a competition for the best solutions in the election campaign," says Fridays For Future spokesperson Emma.