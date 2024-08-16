Heating cost dilemma enters the next round

Hofer bought the new apartment in 1970 from Gswb, which is now the property manager. She lost a lawsuit against Gswb in 2023. But she still feels she is being treated unfairly. What annoys Ms Hofer is the fact that there has been no outcry from either the property management company or the Gswb company responsible for reading the costs: "These companies have known for years that a neighbor and I pay many times more in heating costs. They could take action."