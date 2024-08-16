Exorbitant costs
Heating cost dilemma enters the next round
Mrs. Hofer (94) pays hundreds of euros more per month in heating costs than her neighbors at Henry-Dunant-Straße 8 in Salzburg Süd. Neither the house builder nor the property management company - Gswb in each case - want to be responsible, nor does the meter reading company. A provincial energy consultant sees a grievance.
In addition to the horrendous costs, Helene Hofer is also concerned with the principle: the pensioner does not understand why she should pay twelve percent of the total heating costs in her apartment in Henry-Dunant-Straße, when there are 48 units in the multi-storey apartment.
These companies have known for years that a neighbor and I pay many times more in heating costs. They could take action.
Helene Hofer, Wohnungseigentümerin
Hofer bought the new apartment in 1970 from Gswb, which is now the property manager. She lost a lawsuit against Gswb in 2023. But she still feels she is being treated unfairly. What annoys Ms Hofer is the fact that there has been no outcry from either the property management company or the Gswb company responsible for reading the costs: "These companies have known for years that a neighbor and I pay many times more in heating costs. They could take action."
Gswb denies any responsibility when asked by "Krone". The company Techem replied to Ms. Hofer that she should contact Gswb. Gswb, on the other hand, told the "Krone" that it had done everything possible so far in terms of renovation.
However, the problem remains that Ms. Hofer's heating requirements are high, but it is still difficult to keep warm in winter. Kurt Baumgartner, a regional energy consultant, suspects that something is wrong with the heating system. "An exact inspection by an engineering firm, for example, can be very expensive. The owners' association would have to get involved." However, they have enjoyed low heating costs for years.
