Styrian development
Styrian skin cancer app conquers Europe
Detecting the risk of skin cancer using a cell phone app: The Styrian start-up Medaia has been causing a stir in the healthcare sector for years with this idea. Portugal's Ministry of Health is already relying on the Styrian know-how, and other countries are likely to follow soon.
"Skin Screener" is the name of the cell phone app with which the Styrian start-up Medaia GmbH has been conquering the European healthcare market for several years. How does the app work? Users have to take a picture with their cell phone camera from a distance of around 15 centimetres. The app's artificial intelligence then evaluates the images and indicates the risk of malignant skin changes and an increased risk of skin cancer.
"Digital services of this kind will certainly become much more popular in the coming years because they help to assess in advance which medical treatments are needed and how urgently," says Medaia CEO Albin Skasa. Especially in times of staff shortages in the healthcare sector, such apps are an important relief.
In Portugal, for example, the Ministry of Health is already relying on the app from Styria. "We are in the middle of implementing a pilot project. Our app is to be included in a digital platform for preventive measures there," says Skasa. And Portugal is not the only country: "We are currently in the final stages of negotiations with a procurement agency that is responsible for 76 of the 92 German health insurance companies," says Skasa. And there is also already concrete interest from Malta.
Although the app is available in Austria (one scan is free, after that you have to pay), it is only covered by some private insurers. "However, we hope that the federal government's new e-health strategy will soon get things moving here," says Skasa. The federal government's development bank recently provided a loan guarantee of 750,000 euros. "This enables us to take important further development steps," says Skasa.
Incidentally, former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who joined the Styrian company as an investor in 2022 to great media effect, has since withdrawn. Instead, Medaia is now increasingly relying on crowdfunding: "With this measure, we were recently able to raise around 130,000 euros to launch our app in the Benelux countries, Scandinavia and New Zealand," says Skasa. So the end of the success story is not yet in sight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
