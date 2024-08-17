Styrian skin cancer app conquers Europe

In Portugal, for example, the Ministry of Health is already relying on the app from Styria. "We are in the middle of implementing a pilot project. Our app is to be included in a digital platform for preventive measures there," says Skasa. And Portugal is not the only country: "We are currently in the final stages of negotiations with a procurement agency that is responsible for 76 of the 92 German health insurance companies," says Skasa. And there is also already concrete interest from Malta.