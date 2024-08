“I would have been a good person without drugs!”

The Klagenfurt prison has already been described by Justice Minister Alma Zadic as the "ugliest prison" in Austria. That is why the excavators are already rolling for a new building. But for the next three years, the 150 prison officers and around 300 inmates will still have to cope with cockroaches, broken pipes and cramped conditions. The "Krone" was allowed to take a closer look around with the head of the prison, Colonel Josef Gramm, and also talk to inmates anonymously.