Star author praises Vienna’s mayor as a dustman

"I was very happy to wear the orange of MA 48. Because I am proud to be the mayor of a city where municipal waste disposal runs so smoothly. Like many employees in the City of Vienna team, the 48ers make a very important contribution to public services, climate protection and thus to the quality of life in our city," says the Mayor today. "It is important to me to show solidarity because I know how important these services are. That's why I took on a whole shift."