ORF summer talk
“The Greens have also rethought migration”
Round two of the ORF summer talks: After the wasp attack on NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler was the second "veteran" to take a seat with Martin Thür on the Traunsee terrace on Monday - and was promptly drowned out by the rumble of thunder. When it comes to asylum, the Greens have had a rethink ...
Werner Kogler has recently been a rare guest in the media: while his ministers Zadic and Gewessler have been dueling with their coalition partner on the open stage, the Green Party leader has mainly appeared on social media congratulating footballers and Olympic athletes or expressing sympathy after the Taylor Swift concerts were canceled.
During the summer talks, however, he was no longer able to ignore the predominant topic: the green blockade of the anti-terror law. Modern media such as TikTok should be used "wisely", said the Vice Chancellor right at the beginning - without "taking people's joy away".
Although Kogler cannot answer when he last saw a specialist, he is convinced that "we have the best healthcare system". And this despite the fact that the responsible ministry was taken over from the Blue Party as a "torso".
He feels sorry for the "Swifties", whose enjoyment of the concert had been dampened by the planned terrorist attack. The Greens had also rethought the issue of migration - for example when it came to learning the language. "Whoever comes has to abide by the law," said Kogler. There is no tolerance for racist, anti-Semitic approaches.
The Vice-Chancellor was quite critical of the Last Generation, which had recently disbanded: "You have to create majorities and not annoy majorities."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
