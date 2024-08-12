Great mourning
Fans in Lugner City weep for their mortar
Visitors and business people at the well-known shopping center are deeply saddened at the "Krone" local inspection in Lugner City.
The shock of Richard Lugner's sudden death is also deeply felt in his Lugner City in Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus. Although the otherwise busy shopping center on the Gürtel is bustling Monday morning, the mood among visitors and staff is somber.
The deceased master builder is still omnipresent there. Be it in caricatures, as the namesake for his "Mörtel-Markt" (mortar market) or on huge billboards with his petting zoo.
"Mr. Lugner is a role model for many of us"
The Lugner song can be heard from afar from a store. Today it is played here on a continuous loop. A black flag hangs outside as a sign of deep mourning. Owner Oktan Muco is particularly saddened in an interview with "Krone". Just a few days ago, he had a chat with the famous landlord. He wanted to pick up his favorite chocolate from him. But that never happened.
"I still can't believe it. Mr. Lugner always worked diligently. He is a role model for many of us," says Muco. A photo of Lugner is emblazoned on his T-shirt. It shows him in his element - beaming with joy in a flurry of flashbulbs at his last opera ball in February.
In 1990, he opened his shopping center in the 15th district with more than 100 stores. The sales areas were gradually expanded. Until the end, Richard Lugner was in his office every day and thus virtually omnipresent. In between, autograph and photo requests were readily fulfilled. His distribution campaigns on Valentine's Day and Mother's Day were also legendary. Every woman received a rose from him personally. Whenever there was a need, the enterprising businessman would even help out in the underground car park - marshaling cars. Nothing was too much trouble for him.
"Mr. Lugner knew all of us employees and store owners by name. He was always extremely fair and, above all, humane," says Gabriele Morawek. She runs a tobacconist in the shopping center. When stores had problems paying the rent, Lugner was always very helpful - just human.
Lugner will be a great help to the regulars
"There won't be another Lugner like him," says Pepi Kainz with tears in his eyes. "He will not only be missed in Lugner City, but also in Vienna and throughout Austria. I would like to pay my last respects to him at his funeral." Many people are probably thinking like the 68-year-old pensioner now.
Richard Lugner was a great businessman and a great person. He was very popular here. I'm glad that I was even able to meet him in person once.
Michael Spanner (60), Pensionist
It's a really sad day for all of us at Lugner City. We had hoped that Mr. Lugner would stay with us for longer, but unfortunately. A true original Viennese is no more.
Gabriele Morawek (59), Trafikantin
I only knew Mr. Lugner from television, but I loved seeing him. Lugner City is his memorial and he has already created a real monument to himself.
Christine Pröll (60), Pensionistin
Mr. Lugner visited us in the café almost every day and loved to eat chocolate ice cream. He was a real sir, always polite and kind and a man with a heart.
Alexandra Friedl (54), Kellnerin
It's very impressive what Mr. Lugner has built up in his life. You have to acknowledge that. Even if he has often made a fool of himself.
Harald Pröll (62), Pensionist
I was really shocked when I heard on the news that Richard Lugner had died. His funny videos on TikTok made him very popular with young people.
Emily Schwarz (18), Schülerin
Richard Lugner was always good for surprises and caused controversy. He was a vehement advocate of Sunday opening and was the first businessman in Austria to campaign for it. Even after more than 20 years, he did not give up, although he failed twice before the Constitutional Court. Richard Lugner leaves a big gap, and not only in his shopping center. That much is certain.
