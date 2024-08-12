Fans in Lugner City weep for their mortar

In 1990, he opened his shopping center in the 15th district with more than 100 stores. The sales areas were gradually expanded. Until the end, Richard Lugner was in his office every day and thus virtually omnipresent. In between, autograph and photo requests were readily fulfilled. His distribution campaigns on Valentine's Day and Mother's Day were also legendary. Every woman received a rose from him personally. Whenever there was a need, the enterprising businessman would even help out in the underground car park - marshaling cars. Nothing was too much trouble for him.