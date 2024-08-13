On the online platform
Economy: Babs sets it up for Tuesday
From a former furniture store that has been closed because the headquarters of a bank is now being built here, to a plow factory whose equipment and products are changing hands due to insolvency. Auctions are booming on aurena.at, the online platform run by Jürgen Blematl. But the auctions don't just bring in money.
On Wednesday, August 14, at 4:20 pm on aurena.at, a pallet with around 3200 screws will be the last of the almost 5900 items to go under the hammer at the auction of the Regent plow factory in Attnang-Puchheim. In seven partial auctions, products, machines and office equipment of the agricultural machinery manufacturer, which had slipped into insolvency, were sold.
"On behalf of the administrator," says Jürgen Blematl, Managing Director of the Styrian online auction house, which recently also sought buyers in Upper Austria for the remnants of bicycle manufacturer WSF in Regau and for escalators, safes and other items from the former XXXLutz furniture store in Linz.
Demand for auctions has remained stable at a high level since the third quarter of 2023.
Jürgen Blematl, aurena.at
On average, the platform, which has been on the market since 2018, handles around 35 auction projects per week, Blematl reveals: "We solve a problem for our clients by converting large quantities of goods into liquid assets in a short space of time with minimal effort." The reward of the auctions is not only money, but also more space that is created as a result.
Blematl, who studied at the Montan University in Leoben and worked for Volkswagen in IT innovation, joined Aurena in 2013 and has big goals: "We want to develop the best auction experience in the digital world." In the meantime, aurena.at already has more than 240,000 bidders.
