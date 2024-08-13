Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

On the online platform

Economy: Babs sets it up for Tuesday

Nachrichten
13.08.2024 14:00

From a former furniture store that has been closed because the headquarters of a bank is now being built here, to a plow factory whose equipment and products are changing hands due to insolvency. Auctions are booming on aurena.at, the online platform run by Jürgen Blematl. But the auctions don't just bring in money.

comment0 Kommentare

On Wednesday, August 14, at 4:20 pm on aurena.at, a pallet with around 3200 screws will be the last of the almost 5900 items to go under the hammer at the auction of the Regent plow factory in Attnang-Puchheim. In seven partial auctions, products, machines and office equipment of the agricultural machinery manufacturer, which had slipped into insolvency, were sold.

"On behalf of the administrator," says Jürgen Blematl, Managing Director of the Styrian online auction house, which recently also sought buyers in Upper Austria for the remnants of bicycle manufacturer WSF in Regau and for escalators, safes and other items from the former XXXLutz furniture store in Linz.

Zitat Icon

Demand for auctions has remained stable at a high level since the third quarter of 2023.

Jürgen Blematl, aurena.at

On average, the platform, which has been on the market since 2018, handles around 35 auction projects per week, Blematl reveals: "We solve a problem for our clients by converting large quantities of goods into liquid assets in a short space of time with minimal effort." The reward of the auctions is not only money, but also more space that is created as a result.

Blematl, who studied at the Montan University in Leoben and worked for Volkswagen in IT innovation, joined Aurena in 2013 and has big goals: "We want to develop the best auction experience in the digital world." In the meantime, aurena.at already has more than 240,000 bidders.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf