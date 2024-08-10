Old town magic
“Pipalehaut” not only with the city magicians
The 28th Altstadtzauber in Klagenfurt took tens of thousands of visitors into magical worlds with cabaret and curiosities. Among the fundraisers was the oldest active town magician: 88-year-old Otto, who is always cheerful.
"I'll admit it: I've got pipal skin!" said Stefan Lindner, the main organizer of the event, who was delighted with the success of the Altstadtzauber on Saturday. "So many people, such a good atmosphere, so beautiful!", said Burgrave Willi Noll.
Dogs were led on a lead or in a cart by their enchanted owners past the seemingly countless stalls around the cathedral square, where beautiful, antique, practical and curious items changed hands. At the entrances to the flea market, the city magistrates collected for the children's cancer charity and other emergencies in Carinthia.
"I'll probably be teaching psychology at university in the future, because many of the people I met over the two days of collecting donations wanted to talk - and I like to listen," smiled aspirant Hans Schaunig.
The warm-hearted Otto Konrad, the oldest active municipal judge at the age of 88, stood at an entrance. "I've been a municipal judge since 1980. My colleagues are taking it easy on me now, but wherever I can help, I'm happy to do so," laughs sunny Otto, sticking on a town magistrate's sticker that recognizes flea market visitors who are happy to donate.
There was less going on for Helge Harmina, who didn't appear in the town magistrate's regalia at the Altstadtzauber, but as an emergency doctor: "It was hot, but that hardly had any effect, and as the Altstadtzauber is a family festival, alcohol consumption or brawls weren't a problem."
Siegi Kreuzweger, the town magistrate, ensured that the showmen had everything they needed, the garbage was collected and the infrastructure was in place. After a short breather, the town judges work on the town rumor and the Altstadtzauber 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
