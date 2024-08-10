After a call for help
New home for 34 abandoned animals in Vienna
Many Viennese have shown their heart after a call for help from TierQuarTier: 34 animals, most of them heartlessly abandoned, have found a home within a week. This means that there is still enough space for animals in the city's animal shelter, at least for the time being, in this latest horror summer.
The situation at Vienna's TierQuarTier remains serious: over 200 cats, over 130 dogs and many small animals are pushing the shelter and its team to their limits even more than they already do every summer. The trend of more and more people simply "dumping" animals in the summer continues. In the one week alone since the animal shelter's call for help that the capacity limits would soon be reached, 30 more abandoned animals were found. Fortunately, however, a good new home was also found for 34 animals in the same week.
The fate of the tomcat touched many
Many people were particularly moved by the fate of the two young tomcats Karotti and Radieschen, which was reported in the "Krone". They were both found half-dead on the streets of Vienna shortly after each other, rescued and nursed by the TierQuarTier team, where they became inseparable adopted brothers. The TierQuarTier team chose the best possible new home for the two brave paws.
"The two feel very much at home. They enjoy playing and being stroked and exploring our garden. They are real rascals and get up to something new every day," says Karotti and Radieschen's new owner. The TierQuarTier team knew that sooner or later they would find a home. They are even happier that, according to the "Krone" report, the two senior cats Franziska (10 years old) and Griselda (14 years old) have also been placed and are now receiving the love they have been missing all their lives.
"Many cats abandoned in boxes or crates again"
However, dozens of animals are still waiting, some of them for months, for someone who means well with them, including the dog Labella and tomcat Armin, who were recently featured in the "Krone" and whose placement is particularly close to TierQuarTier's heart, as these two animals have also suffered terrible things. However, the summer animal suffering never ends. Last week, "many cats were once again abandoned in boxes or crates", says TierQuarTier spokesperson Anna Hofstätter.
"Particularly shocking" for Hofstätter was a case last week "where we found five ferrets crammed together in a transport box. The animals were discovered by a resident in her stairwell in the 20th district. She then alerted the City of Vienna's animal rescue service, which brought the animals to TierQuarTier". They are still in quarantine to rule out any health risks for humans and animals, after which they too can look forward to a new home
